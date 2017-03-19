Letter: Governor should be removed from office

On Feb. 27, Gov. Jay Inslee had a news conference in reply to the president’s travel ban — “... Washington will not be a willing participant in promoting or carrying out mean-spirited policies that compromise our national security, and importantly, our community safety.”
No Jay, you are being the unwilling participant. Nobody from your office asked me if I wished to “not be a willing participant.” I think it is not being “mean-spirited” to stop people from entering our country until we can determine those who wish to do us harm. So, letting unvetted people in, some of whom may have nefarious intent, will not “compromise our national security or community safety?” All these statements defy common sense.
It is evident that Jay Inslee is concerned more about maintaining the party doctrine (oppose President Trump at all endeavors) than his concern for the citizens he is suppose to represent. This is a blatant disregard for the welfare of his constituents and he should be removed from office.
Is having his personnel not comply with executive order illegal? If it is, and Inslee’s order is carried out, he should go to jail for violating the law.
David Watson, Kennewick
