Letter: Lower federal taxes mean higher local taxes

I am writing to everyone who voted for the Republicans based on their promise to lower your federal taxes. Get ready, because they are getting ready to do just that. They haven’t funded anything for the last eight years, but now you will get a reduction, of 1 percent to 2 percent. So none of this money will be flowing back to your state, county or city, so the reduction will be short-lived.
I am asking all of you to make copies of the current taxes you pay to the federal government, and to the state, the county, the city, the cable company, the ambulance service, your utilities, your phone bill, your license tabs, your property tax and all of the sales tax you pay locally. Now put those copies away in a safe place so you can pull them out in four years and see what the result of your vote was. By lowering your federal tax, you have impacted your local taxes, and will be paying much more in the end.
Don’t believe me? I did this the last time, when Bush cut the tax rates, and boy what an eye opener that was. Even though I didn’t vote for him. So think before you wish for something, you might just get it.
Marshall Peters, Richland
