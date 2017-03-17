Letter: Time for all new faces on Richland City Council

Well, our Richland City Council is doing it again. After conducting a sham of a public meeting and allowing the citizens to express their opposition to the proposed transportation district and a $20 car tab fee, the council voted unanimously to approve the measure anyway. What a slap in the face to those who took their time to attend the public meeting.
It would be nice if our council would solicit and use the public’s input once in a while. They even ignore the recommendations of their own city advisory committees and commissions these days. Citizens and voters, just remember the names and faces of the council members when they come up for re-election. I think that it is time for all new ones.
Samuel Dechter, Richland
Comments