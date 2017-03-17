Letter: I love my country and what she stands for

The people are closing their restaurants and grocery stores in protest of the deportation that is going on. Since you can afford to do that, I will take my business elsewhere. Many of you have been here for years and still not documented! Why?
Everyone wants to come to America for a better life, but they want to do it their way. As it is right now, so many refuse to speak English in public and that’s not right. Speak your language at home and quit being so rude as to speak your language in public around us.
I love my country and what she stands for. Our flag has carried us through many wars and she still comes back strong. I see people stepping on her and burning her. Why? What has she done to you?
If you can’t honor our country, our flag, our laws, our president, then you need to leave the USA! You go on the front lines as our soldiers are doing, or how about go back to your country and then decide how unfairly you all are being treated.
Rosemary Weaver, Benton City
