Letter: Thanks to opposing team for display of kindness

At Desert Hills Elementary, my son was playing basketball. While playing, he fell and hit his head hard on the gym floor.
Coach and player made the choice for him to sit out the rest of the game to be safe, which I support 100 percent. That left our team short players for the game. The opposing coaches offered some of their boys to flip jerseys and keep the game going.
That act of kindness from both the coaches and the boys who, without hesitation, said yes, really was a great display of sportsmanship and grace that can sometimes be lacking in organized sports.
Thank you, Hanford Flight team, for that awesome and touching display of kindness.
Leah Trent, Richland
