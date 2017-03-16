Letter: Attorney General Sessions lied under oath

Why can’t we use the term “lie” any more — as in liar? I heard Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony (replayed), and he clearly said that he, himself, did not have any contact with Russians. Now he is saying that he meant that he didn’t have contact as a member of the Trump campaign team.
I don’t know about you all, but if I met with the Russian ambassador, I would remember that I had contact with a Russian. He is a liar, and he lied under oath, which makes him a felon. I know that a lot of the Trump enablers are lawyers. Did they just forget everything they learned in law school? This is as bad, if not worse, than Watergate. Help!
Eric Nordlof, Kennewick
