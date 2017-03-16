Letter: Duportail bridge won’t solve Queensgate area’s traffic

I empathize with Randolph C. Sims in that he doesn’t want to pay for the city of Richland’s latest white elephant, the Duportail bridge. The bridge is little more than a enhancement for the city workers and business people in the Queensgate area.
But please, Mr. Sims, don’t sic that thing on the residents of the city of West Richland. We already have our bridge over the Yakima at Van Giesen Road. We access the Queensgate area via Bombing Range and Keene roads and have little need for another bridge. You Richland folks who will pay for this thing need to start attending your city council meetings en mass if you want to stop it.
That whole Queensgate area’s traffic is a mess and this bridge won’t do anything more than to shove more vehicles into it. The city of Richland and the state should work towards overpasses and eliminate traffic lights on the bypass highway to smooth out traffic and clean up the Queensgate accesses that already exist.
Robert Spencer, West Richland
