Letter: Why not do something about excessive speeding?

How many times have you heard our police officers or other officials say that today’s traffic accidents were likely caused by people driving the posted speed limits, while current conditions warranted driving 10, 20, 30 or 40 miles below the posted speed limit?
The impact on families and society is extraordinary. So why not do something about it? How about adding new, big and highly visible electronically controlled traffic speed limit signs on our highways. DOT or local jurisdictions could readily change the speed limits when conditions deserve doing so. In fact, why not even double or triple the penalty for gross speeding under such conditions? Signs probably should be constructed just after every entrance onto our highways where the normal speed limit is 50 miles or above.
I cannot think of a better way to save so many lives, property, and inconvenience for society at large. Hopefully at least one well-intentioned elected official will see this and take it to heart before they or a family member become a statistic.
In the meantime, as “Smokey” once said: “Only you can prevent ...”
Rick Ornstein, Ph.D., Richland
Comments