Letter: Trump will be a good president

It is so tiresome to read the negative comments about President Trump. One TCH headline article is that it is surprising to the writer that Trump sounded presidential. Don’t vinegar spritzers with lemons get tiring to the frustrated left?
Trump’s speech to Congress was not a surprising speech to many Americans. But of course there are some who are so invested with the narratives that Trump will fail that they can’t consider the alternative — he will succeed.
He won’t fail. He will be a good president, maybe a great president.
Keith Christensen, Richland
