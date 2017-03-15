Letter: Health insurance should not be optional

It’s been interesting watching the Republicans scramble to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Can we all agree that everyone needs health insurance? No one is exempt from the possibility of illness or injury. Once we agree on this, then let’s agree on universal health care for all citizens. Europe, Canada, Australia, etc. have it — must be a reason.
So then the big question — how do we pay for it? For starters, how about a 1-2 percent national sales tax so everyone contributes, then go from there, as in deductions from workers’ paychecks, much like Social Security and Medicare. Health insurance should not be optional as some Republicans advocate, because most families could not afford a major illness or injury out of pocket, which then gets passed on to those paying.
The plan should include preventive medicine and regular doctor visits. In addition, how about the schools and other organizations teach and promote healthy living habits — diet, exercise, etc.. The U.S. is the most obese country in the world.
Obamacare has issues, but 20 million people now have insurance.
By the way, President Trump, we would like to see your tax return.
Tony Schouviller, Pasco
