Letter: Allow Uber to operate in Pasco

Regarding Pasco’s insistence that Uber drivers must be fingerprinted in order to operate in the city, I believe that since Uber operates successfully in many places in the world and in the majority of the United States, its business model must be at least adequate.
It seems that the choice to summon transportation should be that of the individual and not that of government. I fail to understand why it should be the concern of certain entities whether one of its citizens chooses to hail a cab, call a friend, or summon a ride with Uber. Shouldn’t the choice be that of the citizen?
Since all three public transportation venues, i.e. air, rail, and bus have their terminus in Pasco, does it seem equitable that the users of those services should have only one choice in their conveyance to hotels, convention centers, sports arenas, their own homes, or the home of friends or relatives in the Tri-Cities? The answer is a resounding no.
I hope the decision makers reconsider and allow Uber to operate in Pasco and in doing so puts the “Tri” back in Tri-Cities.
John Erwin, Pasco
