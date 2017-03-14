Letters to the Editor

March 14, 2017 4:37 AM

Letter: 57 members of Congress ought to be committed

Help me to understand, good people of Tri-Cities and surrounding area, how the quality of life in the USA has been improved by allowing the mentally ill and unfit to purchase all manner of guns. By a vote of 57-43, members of the Senate, these so-called “intelligent” members of Congress, in conjunction with the NRA, have felt individuals with severe and impaired minds have a right to weaponry.

Several years ago and shortly after 20 students of Sandy Hook Elementary School had been killed by a demented person, Barack Obama thought maybe it’d help if a law were enacted to keep lethal firearms out of the hands of people who couldn’t even qualify for a driver’s license, let alone purchase guns. A background check just might have prevented this tragedy.

However, 57 senators must have felt such citizens of limited mental capacity have been duly deprived. Perhaps with a pistol, rifle, and possibly assault weapons in their hands, their deprived existences might be enriched, despite being somewhat short-circuited.

Does this reversed legislation strike anybody as a winning piece of legislation? Reasonable? Offhand, I’d go so far as to say 57 members of Congress ought to be committed.

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UW's John Ross talks after running fastest 40 in NFL combine history

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos