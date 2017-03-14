Letter: Let Americans take back their health care

The Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable; it never was. Average premiums for Obamacare plans will go up 25 percent this year. Some states have already seen increases by double digits. Deductibles are brutal. Health insurance companies are leaving the exchanges because they cannot afford to stay in business under Obamacare. This forces customers in 70 percent of U.S. counties to buy insurance from only one or two companies that are left.
Congress must repeal and replace, never repair. The American people agree, even though recently it looked as though the ACA plan was growing in popularity. This is only because people are getting scared. They hear different stories. Is Congress going to repeal and replace or not? What is happening in D.C?
Congress does have more than one plan. There is a bill Congress passed in December 2015 that contains repeal language. They need to just do it. Congress has the votes to go ahead with repeal and replace so the American people can take back their health care, bring it out of the hands of government.
Barbara Poulson, Richland
