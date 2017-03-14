Letter: Human activities have negligible effect on the Earth

In response to David Lassen King’s well-written Feb. 28 letter — “What if climate science predictions are right?” — I must state that many scientific predictions are based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the universe.
Cosmological dogma asserts that the sun is a nuclear fusion engine radiating energy with little effect on Earth’s climate. However, there are over 20 modern observations of solar processes inconsistent with such an assumption. The sun is plasma in arc mode whose energy comes moving through the electric fields of our galaxy. The corona’s heat, outside the sun, is 400 times hotter than the interior, based on scientific analysis from numerous satellites.
Truth be told, the sun’s output varies based on the electric fields through which it and our solar system travels. Changes in Earth’s temperature, weather, seismic activity and radioactive decay rates are affected by the sun’s output of charged particles and various wavelengths of light. Human activities have negligible effect on the Earth. Atmospheric water, the ionosphere and magnetic poles have a greater effect on climate than has the fraction of plant food, carbon dioxide. Back in the 1970s the cry of concern was about the coming ice age due to global cooling. Cycles happen.
Erich Vorpagel, PhD, Kennewick
