Letter: Schools, fire districts and mosquito control are indeed necessary

Regarding the March 9 letter, “Are these agencies worth their cost?” — I would contest Mr. Lenk’s evaluation of certain tax-funded agencies.
Schools: I may not agree with the state’s current method of funding schools, and I may not agree with all of the local school district’s policies, but, I will continue to vote for bond levies and M&O levies. Yes, schools are necessary.
Fire district: “I thought they were volunteers?” What kind of a question is this? Yes, some personnel may well be volunteers and some may be paid, but, I have yet to see anyone volunteer to donate a quarter million dollar fire truck! There are many other costs involved in running a fire department than just personnel. Fire districts are very much necessary.
If you think the other agencies listed are “too high,” “not necessary” or “negligible,” then perhaps attending a few director meetings would help to understand their financial problems better.
One more thing. Mosquito district. I am old enough to remember not being able to enjoy the outdoors of an evening because of the mosquitoes. Mosquito district isprobably best bang for your buck with the exception of a fire district.
W.P. McKenna, Benton City
