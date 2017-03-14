Letter: Fire district seeks feedback from community

0:46 Union Pacific train cars derail in Finley Pause

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

2:30 'Wonder Woman' official origin trailer

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment