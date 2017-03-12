Letter: Thanks to retired school personnel in Prosser

The Prosser School District would like to thank all of the retired school personnel who have worked so hard for the children in Prosser.
Our retired teachers, administrators, and classified personnel have set the foundation for the many fine programs and accomplishments of our school system. The Prosser School Board will take action to proclaim the week of March 13-19 as School Retirees Appreciation Week.
Our retired school employees continue to remain active in the education profession through many volunteer activities associated with education.
Please join the Prosser School District and say thank you to all of our retired personnel. You are still making a difference for the children in Prosser.
Mrs. Peggy S. Douglas, President, Prosser School District Board of Directors
