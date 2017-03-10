Letter: Our nation owes a lot to the free press

The president’s latest rants about the free press are childish and alarming. Regardless how he views the press, it is the only way that we as Americans know what is relatively going on with our government and how it affects each of us.
I want to know what policies and connections our government is making. I want to know the kind of people the president nominates and appoints. I want to know if there are any white supremacists working for him. I want to know if his people lack the knowledge and expertise for the job for our children. I what to know what ties his people have to foreign governments and companies. I want to know if the president is telling the truth and following the laws of our country.
I lived through the Nixon administration and all the coverups. It was considered the most secret in my lifetime. Our nation owes a lot to the free press by keeping our leaders honest. Our wonderful USA and the world are counting on it.
John Patrick, Pasco
Comments