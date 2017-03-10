Letter: Duportail bridge could be funded by impact fee

The funding of the proposed bridge could be provided by the addition of an “impact fee” imposed on new buildings/developments that will benefit from such a bridge. The construction of the bridge further will ease the development of areas southwest of the Richland maintenance shops and the other nearby businesses. Richland has been substantially impacted by the growth of the community. We know we have traffic concerns, roads that need repair and infrastructure that needs updates. Existing residents will be paying for these.
Shouldn’t those who will benefit from the new bridge and the development opportunities it will provide pay the cost?
A.C. Metz, Richland
