Letter: President not trying to shut down the press

As several letters have recently stated, our democracy depends on a free press. However, that free press absolutely must be unbiased and thorough. Ours isn’t.
True journalism reports all the facts and only the facts without bias. When journalists state that it is “their job to control what people think” (MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski), the American people are not provided with complete and accurate information. Since most of the media is owned by a handful of corporations with their own agenda, mainstream media has no objectivity or reliability.
Instead, MSM crafts a narrative of selected information, devoid of facts that would dispute the conclusions they want readers to accept. The NYT, WSJ, WaPost as well as CNN, MSNBC and similar news sources provide variations of the same view. The truth will likely be found between those sources and what alternative sources like Horn News and Conservative Tribune are saying.
The president is not trying to “shut down the press,” as was stated on Feb 26. He has put on notice all news sources that refuse to report with unbiased, true journalistic integrity. He’s right. Any news source which intends to control how people think truly is “the enemy of American people.”
Diane Bagley, Burbank
Comments