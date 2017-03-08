Letter: Seek professional help for eating disorders

Survivors of sexual violence can experience eating disorders as a result of the trauma they have endured. Eating disorders can look different for different people, but all forms of eating disorders are dangerous to a person’s health. Survivors of sexual violence may develop an eating disorder because the assault can affect the way a person perceives his or her body. A person can use food as a way to feel in control of their body or to cope with feelings they are experiencing as a result of the trauma.
Some signs of an eating disorder that loved ones can watch for include dramatic weight loss or gain, preoccupation with food, calories, dieting, and frequent trips to the bathroom around meal time. These are just a few of the signs to look for. It is important to find professional help if you or a loved one is struggling with an eating disorder.
For more information visit the National Eating Disorder Association’s website or call SARC to speak with an advocate at 509-374-5391.
Jessica Ramirez, Kennewick
Comments