Letter: Federal law doesn’t promise public education to everyone

The March 5 article entitled “Mid-Columbia schools reaffirm support for undocumented students” contained the statement “Federal law promises a public education to everyone, including undocumented students.” I believe this statement to be inaccurate.
Article IX of the Washington state constitution requires something akin to this claim, but I have been unable to find anything in federal law that could be construed in this way. The lack of references in federal law isn’t surprising to me, as nothing in the enumerated powers of the United States Constitution authorizes the the federal government to have jurisdiction in educational matters.
Anyone who would like to contest my position, please cite the specific statutes that contradict my assertion.
Kyle Ryan, West Richland
Editor’s note: A federal Supreme Court ruling has affirmed that states cannot deny students a free public education on account of their immigration status.
