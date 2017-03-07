Letter: Humanity can’t control climate change

Steve Ghan’s Feb. 19 guest opinion, “A conservative solution to climate change,” is a solution in search of a problem.
As stated in the Global Warming Petition Project (petitionproject.org), there is no solid evidence that human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide will or have caused devastating effects on the Earth’s climate. It is a fact that CO2 is not a pollutant, and without the balance of greenhouse gases, of which water vapor is the most prevalent, life could not exist.
If the goal of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby is the elimination of petroleum, please explain what will replace it on an equal basis. In our area we have pressure groups calling for the elimination of nuclear power, tearing out dams and debilitating hydropower production, and making oil so expensive nobody can afford to use it. Talk about a job-killing agenda. These groups should be ostracized for the virulently adverse political agenda they push.
For good or bad, climate change has occurred since the earth became a solid planet. Thinking humanity has the power to stop it now is ridiculous and does not translate into a “crisis” that must be dealt with at any cost. Control pollution and waste, not the climate.
Walt Meglasson, Demolition and Excavating Services, Benton City
