Letter: Richland fireworks debate is gravely serious

In regards to the editorial “Richland fireworks ban open for debate,” the matter is gravely serious and hardly debatable. Richland is in a desert; people set off fireworks around the 4th of July, the driest part of the year; there are a lot of dead and diseased trees in Richland.
A few years ago on the 4th of July, a dead tree in a lot behind my house caught fire; the fire department put out the fire; a little while later a fire started on the other side of the house next door to me; the fire department responded, and put the fire out. While the fire truck was parked in front of the house next door, people were in the street next to the truck shooting off more fireworks. Observation would indicate that Richland is an urban forest fire waiting to happen.
The Richland City Council should pay attention to the Richland Code Enforcement Board recommendations. The board members know what is going on in the neighborhoods. It is not just anecdotal but a matter of public record.
Mildred Walton, Richland
