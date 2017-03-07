Letter: Newhouse puts GOP before constituents

When Congressman Dan Newhouse arrogantly refuses to have a town hall meeting, he needs to be reminded that he only received 45.8 percent of the vote (44,720 votes) in the 2016 primary. He then only defeated Tea Party Clint Didier in the general election with an assist from moderate Washington 4th District voters.
While stonewalling a town hall meeting with his constituents, Newhouse boasts of supporting legislation, H.R. 3762, that would have abruptly ended the Affordable Care Act health insurance for about 100,000 of them. Newhouse owes his seat in Congress to voters who support the ACA.
When he refuses to have a town hall, either he doesn’t understand this or he’s putting orders from the Republican Party in Washington before the concerns of the people in his district.
Lillian "Randy" Slovic, Richland
