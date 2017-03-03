Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2017 9:29 PM

Letter: We have many wonderful people in the Tri-Cities

I must applaud the selection of Joyce Kerr as Woman Of The Year. I may be a little biased, as the Kerr family have been friends with my family since before I was born. I haven’t spent all of my life in the Tri-Cities, but for one reason or another it has always been “home.” I and my family love her and her family very much. I can think of no one who deserves the title and recognition as her. Congratulations, Joyce Kerr!

Unrelated but concerning our area, just a few years ago I performed with the great jazz guitarist Larry Coryell, a graduate of the Richland High School Class of 1961. Larry recently passed, but we had never met or performed together until that time. I’ll always remember his reaction when I told him where I was from. He looked at me and said: “You mean I’m a Bomber and you’re a Lion and we have never played together? Get out your horn, man ... let’s play!”

Roll on, Tri-Cities. Even with the world in the condition it is, we have many wonderful people here, that sometimes get scattered around the world.

Barry Bergstrom, Kennewick

Letters to the Editor

