Letter: What cost for a socialist paradise?

In case you missed the article about the cost of car tabs going up in three of our left-coast counties, you might find it interesting. In November, they passed a Sound Transit 3 transportation package. One gentleman paid $500 for car tabs last year based on the vehicle’s value. His new car tabs this year jumped to more than $1,500. Whatever happened to $30 car tabs?
So, our local Richland officials want to increase car tabs to pay for a new bridge for 20 years. And that falls on the heels of other local officials trying to increase fees and taxes for the Toyota Center expansion, a new Aqua Center, new school levies, fire levies, EMT levies, hospital levies. And the list goes on and on and on. And don’t forget that we have one of the highest-in-the-nation state gas taxes.
Myself, I can afford to go without a pizza a month, but I’m concerned for those who live on fixed incomes. Food costs go up. Utilities goes up. Rent goes up. Many people may want a socialist paradise, but at what cost?
Evan Meacham, Kennewick
