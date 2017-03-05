Letter: Congress correct in not holding town hall meetings

Members of Congress across the country are declining to hold town hall meetings. I say, good for them!
Town halls used to be a place where people and elected officials could exchange ideas, but unfortunately they have been co-opted by special interest groups who fill the room with the loudest, most obnoxious people they can find, replete with a how-to handbook on obstructionism. Nobody can accomplish anything worthwhile in the middle of a mob doing its best impression of a Jerry Springer Show audience.
Our elected officials need to find other creative ways to engage with us, because the town hall, at least for the time being, is dead.
Bill Berkman, Richland, chairman, Benton County Republican Party
