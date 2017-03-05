Letter: New treasurer is a jewel for Benton County

Congratulations to the Benton County commissioners for their appointment of Kenneth Spencer for our new Benton County treasurer! I also congratulate the Benton County Republican Party, as well as the BCRP nominating committee led by Jerry Martin, who worked tirelessly to vet and search for the most qualified nominees for this position.
This county is blessed by good leadership and I believe we take it for granted. There is more to strive for. It takes work and effort to make good government and have a safe place to live and raise our families. Conservative policies and virtues help our economy thrive and prosper.
Kenneth Spencer as our treasurer is a jewel for this county. The Benton County taxpayers should know that their tax money with the direction of three very competent county commissioners is optimally managed. Nothing is perfect, there can always be differences in opinions and changes that need to be made, but this is pretty awesome government!
Mike Massey, Kennewick
