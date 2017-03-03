Letter: Rep. Newhouse, please hear our voices

Recently I attended a town hall meeting in Richland, which sadly lacked our congressional representative. Huddled along the chilly banks of the Columbia River, we stated our questions to video.
There were teachers, former military people, scientists, business owners, students, immigrants sharing stories. People who are afraid of threats to public education (HR610 was a hot topic); people who are afraid of Russian interference in the democracy they risked their lives to protect; people who decry the demonization of others based on race, religion, gender or immigration status; people who are afraid that we will roll back the environmental regulations that protect our food, our water, our planet and our future; people who are afraid that current assaults on the judiciary and the free press herald the rise of American fascism. A woman who said she wished that Rep. Dan Newhouse would protect the First Amendment with at least equal vigor to the Second.
I heard people get up on that stand who had never spoken publicly in their lives, and who sometimes choked up in tears as they spoke. One thing unites us — we love our country.
Rep. Newhouse, please hear our voices.
Nancy Isern, Kennewick
