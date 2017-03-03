Letter: World has lost a great coach in Len Pyne

I met Len Pyne in 1960 when I became CBC’s second basketball coach. Len assisted me for seven seasons when together we won five straight NWAACC basketball championships from 1961-66 and finished seven seasons with a record of 155-33.
He was also my athletic director. Len directed the athletic fortunes through the most successful period in the history of the league. During the “Hawk Years,” as those who were there fondly remember those years, we won more league championships than any other community college in history of the league. We dominated the league in football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and won a golf championship as well.
We have been friends ever since. The world has lost a great coach, and Columbia Basin College has lost one of its greatest contributors to its dramatic increase in its athletic reputation during those formative years. Those of who are still here will miss him and his smile and when he used to say, “Would you ground sluice a goose?” He was one of a kind!
Jim Rodgers, Westminster, Colo.
Comments