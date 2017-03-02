Letter: Thanks for support of Columbia school bond

I want to thank the Columbia School District community for its overwhelming support in passing the construction bond. This Valentine’s Day gift to the students and staff in our district will largely go towards remodeling our elementary cafeteria and staff bathrooms and to constructing new elementary classrooms and a gym. (As we begin to put behind us a harsh winter, we certainly realize how important a gym will be to allow our elementary students to run around and play in a quality gym!)
I also want to sincerely thank co-chairs Duane and Kristi Szendre and Jake and Fran Waters and the bond committee members for their vision and perseverance. These, our school board members and many others gave freely of their personal time and worked tirelessly to bring the bond to a reality.
Finally, over the years our community built quality school buildings for the education of our students. These new additions and renovations will help to maintain the quality facilities and continue the tradition of excellence for our students, families and community.
Lou Gates, Burbank
