Letter: It’s not my bridge

So let me get this straight! The city of Richland wants me to pay for someone else’s bridge? A bridge, I might add, I will not use. It makes more sense to me that the businesses in the Queensgate, Duportail and Keene Road corridor pay for the, “benefit they’ll receive” from this bridge construction.
The city of Richland can’t afford to maintain, pave or sidewalk the neighborhood streets in old south Richland but you want us to pay for a bridge that supports businesses and residents in West Richland. Aside from building condos on the waterfront and expensive dining facilities, this is the most unfair obscured idea I’ve seen from these city council members. You can be assured of one thing. If this “tab fee” is approved, I’m moving.
P.S. I got that “moving thing” from Hollywood.
Randolph C. Sims, Richland
