Letter: Give credit where it’s due

The page one story in the Feb. 27 edition of the Tri-City Herald gave a glowing review of the mini microscope that fits on a smart phone, but did not credit the inventor and developer, Rebecca Erickson. She came up with the concept, developed this innovative technology and built the first few hundred microscopes on her own time and energy without any support from PNNL.
Saying the lab developed the technology is an “alternate fact.” Only when the concept was proven did PNNL use the technology for public relations purposes. In science, it is important to credit innovators over marketers. Rebecca Erickson deserves to be acknowledged as the creator of the mini microscope technology.
Jeffrey L. Hylden, Kennewick
