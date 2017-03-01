Letter: Pet rabbits need large spaces, not small cages and hutches

Running a local rabbit rescue, I am always floored at the cages and hutches people stuff their pet bunnies into. If you are going to own a pet of any type and make them stay in a confined space, why own a pet?
How would you like to stay in your bathroom 24/7, never being let out, and have someone toss food and water to you with an occasional pat on the head? Great life, huh? Reminds me of prison.
Inside or outside, bunnies should have large cages and hutches with big roomy play run areas. If you can’t provide that, then you should not own a rabbit. They love to jump, run and play, they love toys! They all have different personalities and are very social and smart. But you will never find out what great pets they are if you just stuff them into a 2x2 living space, now will you?
I had one person tell me that they are dumb animals and they just sit there. Wrong! You put them in a tiny cage, do not interact with them or give them the space they need, so how would you know? That’s not very intelligent thinking.
Darcy Sherman, Kennewick
