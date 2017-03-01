Letter: U.S. not a subsidiary of Mexico

The United States is a sovereign nation, not a subsidiary of Mexico, and its taxpayers are not responsible for the welfare of Mexico’s citizens. It’s time for the Mexican government, and its citizens, to stop feeding parasitically off the United States and to start taking care of its/their own needs.
Too bad that other states within the USA don’t pass a law like that passed by Arizona. It punishes Arizona employers who knowingly hire individuals without valid legal documents to work in the USA. Penalties include suspension of, or loss of, their business license.
The Mexican legislators are angry because their own citizens are returning to their hometowns, placing a burden on their government instead of ours.
Our elected legislators prefer illegal immigrants and refugees over our citizens, because they are easier to radicalize and join their liberal rebellions. The electors should know they are bordering on anarchy.
Neil Anderson, Richland
