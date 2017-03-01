Letter: Duportail bridge will not alleviate traffic congestion

The proposed Duportail bridge will not alleviate the traffic congestion on the bypass highway, George Washington Way or Wellsian Way that occurs every morning and afternoon.
A better use of those funds would be to remove the traffic lights at the intersections on the bypass and replace them with interchanges at Swift, Van Giesen, Stevens and Spengler. Remove all other accesses to the bypass highway. This would vastly improve the traffic flow. Also, build a dedicated truck route to the Horn Rapids commercial area. In the city itself, install left-turn traffic lights at all of the left-turn lanes at the intersections in the city. It’s ridiculous to have left-turn lanes without any signals to help the traffic flow.
An interchange also needs to be created at the intersection with Aaron Drive to remove the lights and connect the bypass to Interstate 182 and the 240 bypass highway.
Marie Hartman, Richland
