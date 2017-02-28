Letter: Please give President Trump a chance

In reading all of the letters to the editor, I am appalled by the number of derogatory statements made about President Trump. And of course the protests.
I just want to say to all of you naysayers, please give him a chance. I was not happy with the previous administration, but I never published hate, distrust, or any of the ugliness that is being said about President Trump, his wife and his children.
The people have voted, he is here for at least four years, so get over it, and live with it.
Judy Kees, Pasco
Comments