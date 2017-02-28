Letter: What if climate science predictions are right?

On the opinion page of the Feb. 19 Herald, Steve Ghan described an approach toward carbon dioxide capture that could appeal to conservatives and might help gain their support, potentially leading to partisan-free action.
I fear that this proposal will come up short, however, if Steve’s message is simply ignored by the fraction of our population who are climate change deniers. As a scientist, I find the denial position to be extremely insulting to the many scientists who work hard and carefully to provide verifiable data and information on this topic.
I would like to believe that deniers are not anti-science, but rather just can’t deal with this issue and its potential costs and/or consequences, and so therefore attack the messenger (scientists). I propose that all of us should ask the question, “what if climate science predictions are right, and not just fabrications?”
If the scientists are right, what will we tell our grandchildren to rationalize our inaction? I propose that we consider efforts toward greenhouse gas mitigation as an insurance policy, rather than an unacceptable burden.
David Lassen King, Richland
