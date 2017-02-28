Letter: Richland should ban personal fireworks

Thank you to the city of Richland’s Code Enforcement Board for voting to ask for a ban on personal fireworks in Richland. I invite the city council to follow its recommendation.
Kennewick and Pasco already have done this. Enforcement will be easier for the whole community when we all have the same laws.
We live in a desert where the fire danger is extremely high in the summer. Most of us have dodged the bullet of a major fire or injuries. However, there have been homes lost and very ugly injuries due to fireworks. I recommend we stop fireworks before there are more fires or injuries.
Yes, we had fireworks in front of our home when our children were little and we enjoyed it. An hour of fun is not worth the risk.
We have wonderful community fireworks displays for families. In addition, the city of Richland could have a “kids sparkler event” at a local boat launch where families could bring kids to a supervised event, perhaps even paid for with donor funds.
Thank you again to the code board for addressing this public safety issue. Yes, it ties directly to their work to maintaining the city’s livability.
Barbara Puigh, Richland
