Letter: Article on detained ‘dreamer’ left out important fact

The Feb. 18 Associated Press article, “Release denied for detained ‘dreamer,’ ” is a prime example of the biased reporting I am seeing all too often.
Nowhere in the article was it mentioned that the federal government is alleging that Daniel Ramirez Medina lost his “dreamer” protected status due to gang affiliations, and thus may be subject to deportation. That is essentially the reason Mr. Medina was arrested and is being detained pending an immigration hearing. By leaving out this significant fact, the reader is left with the impression that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now operating as if “dreamer” status is irrelevant.
Perhaps that was the writer’s intent, or perhaps the writer is so blind to his/her biases that they don’t even realize what they’ve done here. Either way, it demonstrates why mainstream media reports should be read very skeptically, and why the writers may actually be issue advocates rather than true news reporters with no axes to grind.
Rick Engelmann, Richland
Comments