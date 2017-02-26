Letter: Charging a carbon tax doesn’t seem like ‘conservative’ approach

Regarding the Feb. 19 guest opinion, “A conservative approach to global warming” ...
Several surveys have shown that the most important campaign issues to voters for the current president are jobs and the economy.
After reading the article two or three times, I still can’t see how this would create more jobs than it would annihilate. One would think a carbon tax on manufacturers certainly would not be a stimulus to hire.
In reality, the government could have a field day with the organization they could create to administer a carbon tax and subsequent returns. The code for such could become like the income tax code to handle various obvious issues that would arise.
Also, charging a carbon tax which would be pretty hefty on manufacturers, and distributing the tax collected to everybody doesn’t seem like much of a conservative approach. Maybe it’s left of liberal.
When the government is $20 trillion in debt, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to be giving away any taxes collected. I think the conservative approach would be to use the tax to pay off some of the debt.
Mary Ely, Richland
