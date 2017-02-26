Letter: Thanks to Bechtel and CBC for planetarium

I want to say thank you to Bechtel and Columbia Basin College for the planetarium! I took my two boys, ages 5 and 7, there to view a movie on supervolcanos and a brief explanation of the sky above us.
My boys cannot stop talking about it. We had pizza, movies, rollerskating, gymnastics and drum lessons this weekend, but all I continue to hear about is the planetarium. I am now frantically looking for space adventure educational games and shows and could not be happier. Wholesome family fun and who knows, maybe an astronomer or astronaut has been awakened.
I again thank Bechtel and CBC for giving this opportunity to the community.
Jerry J. Davis, Richland
