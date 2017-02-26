Letter: Thanks to mail carrier who found wallet in snow

My 15-year-old son lost his wallet on the Thursday the big snowstorm came. We were surprised to find it in our mailbox on Monday with a note that said, “I found this on the top of the mailbox. Hope everything is in it — mail carrier.”
My son had left it on top of mailbox that Thursday as he checked the mail. The snow must have covered it up. When the snow melted on Sunday, the wallet was revealed. My son was panicking, as the wallet had his debit card, his drivers permit, several gift cards and about $20 of his own money. What a sigh of relief he had when he opened the mailbox and there lay his wallet.
He owes our mail carrier an abundance of gratitude. It does my heart good to continue to find such great people. To our unknown mail carrier, thank you so so much.
Doreen Jilek, Kennewick
