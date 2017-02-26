Letter: Yes, the news media are my friends

I like the Tri-City Herald. Sure, I don’t always agree with the editorials or guest columnists, but it’s good to read other perspectives. I place a lot of trust in my hometown newspaper to “get it right” and to admit, in print, when it doesn’t.
Just so no one thinks I’m fawning over the Herald, I also often read online The New York Times, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News and CNN. I trust these news media to provide valuable alternative perspectives. I also trust BBC News, NPR, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and too many other U.S. city newspapers to list here. I consider these news services like friends — friends who you know aren’t perfect, but are there for you and all the people of this nation.
Yes, the news media are my friends. Anyone who calls my friends “… the enemy of the American people!” demeans my friends, disgraces my country, dishonors its Constitution and assails the freedoms provided by a democracy. Sen. John McCain got it right, “When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press.” (Dictator: one ruling in an absolute and often oppressive way. Merriam-Webster)
Chip Larson, Richland
Comments