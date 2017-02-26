Letter: Voting is central to the equality of all Americans

The Feb. 16 letter to the TCH, “Voting is a right to be taken seriously,” should have been titled “Not like me.” The argument about who should be allowed to vote has been going on for more than 240 years.
It started at our country’s founding. If you are not like me — a white, property-owning, Protestant man — you should not be able to vote. Then in 1869-70, it was if you are not like me — a white or black man — you should not be able to vote. Soon after that, If you are not like me — one who paid a poll tax and passed a literacy test — you should not be able to vote. In 1919-20, If you are not like me — a white or black man or woman — you should not be able to vote.
The latest argument is, if you do not have a driver’s license, passport, or a permit to carry a concealed weapon, you should not be able to vote. Why not? You should not be able to vote because you are not like me.
Voting is central to the equality of all Americans. It is a right and duty for all Americans to vote.
Owen Spencer Kramer, Richland
Comments