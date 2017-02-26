Letter: Pasco should allow Uber to operate in city

It’s long past due that the Pasco City Council get with the program and do what is necessary to allow Uber to operate in the city and our area.
Just because taxi drivers are required to be fingerprinted shouldn’t mean that Uber or Lyft drivers should have to be fingerprinted. In fact, one bad idea or law shouldn’t be repeated solely because it exists for others. It is not logical to require the fingerprints for taxi drivers or Uber/Lyft drivers if you compare it with Washington state requirements for truck drivers (fingerprints are only required for hazardous material drivers).
The council members who think fingerprints are necessary should provide a better basis or justification for such a need, or drop their objection and get on with it. Permit these valuable and affordable services to get rolling like they do in Las Vegas, Seattle and all over the country with great success. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for their constituents to earn some extra money around a flexible schedule.
Their positions are examples of government actions lagging significantly behind the innovations and advancements of private industry.
Kevin Mallory, West Richland
