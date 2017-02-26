Letter: Please support Tri-Cities charities to feed the hungry

The federal agency that leads the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), has selected The Arc of US and five other organizations across the U.S., to plan and execute volunteer projects that will unite Americans. The Arc has more than 650 chapters across the country promoting and protecting the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), and actively supporting their full inclusion and participation.
The Arc of Tri-Cities is unique in that it not only advocates for, and serves people with I/DD, including Down syndrome, autism, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses, but it also serves all stages of life — from birth through the individual’s entire life cycle.
The Arc will be working in partnership with Tri-Cities Food Bank and the Columbia Center Rotary to gather food for the hungry. People with I/DD will volunteer alongside people without disabilities to gather, sort and distribute food to low-income families. This provides an opportunity for individuals with I/DD to give back to their community.
Please support the The Arc of Tri-Cities, Tri-City Food Bank and Columbia Center Rotary to feed the hungry in the Tri-Cities.
Judy Westsik, executive director, The Arc of Tri-Cities, Richland
Comments