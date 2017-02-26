Letter: No liberty or justice for Arlene’s Flowers owner

“One Nation under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for All.”
But for Barronelle Stutzman of Arlene’s Flowers, there is no liberty, instead bondage. There is no justice, instead intimidation.
Two persons of the same sex request a private business owner to use her God-given talent to create bouquets for their upcoming marriage ceremony. Barronelle explained to them that she could not, in good conscience, do that. This action would directly affect her relationship with her Lord and Savior.
So, instead of moving on to other floral shops in the area, they made the decision to target Arlene’s Flowers, file a lawsuit, threaten not just her business — but ruin her — only to force her to condone their lifestyle. I repeat, she is a private business owner. Remember when the rule “no shoes, no shirt, I’m sorry no service” applied?
Our country was founded on Biblical principles, and in doing so God knew His plan would be of the utmost benefit for all generations. Any human plan would fall short.
I Cor. 13 states that Love is patient, Love is kind. It is not proud, or rude, or self-seeking.
I don’t believe that love applies here.
Jeanne Lantz, Richland
