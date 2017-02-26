Letter: Liberals don’t have stranglehold on American values

Wow! We have a president who has been in office for a few scant weeks and is already putting the wheels in motion to change our country for the better, and the fact that he is doing so has liberals crying foul.
Liberals also apparently believe they have a stranglehold on what American values really are. They literally scream that people who are for putting “America First,” for preventing terrorists from coming here to wreak havoc, and for putting a stop to other countries walking all over us, are un-American.
In the same breath they say that those who protest in the streets, burn and defecate on our beloved flag, destroy property, and attack police are the epitomes of American values. Does that not strike any of you as a little bit deranged?
The values I, and every American that I know aspire to, are simple — be beholden to a higher power than man, protect your country and your family from harm, and work toward ensuring everyone here legally can live the American Dream. Now which of those sounds like nonsense to you? I thought so!
Bruce A. Stemp, Kennewick
